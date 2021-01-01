Osmotics Blue Copper 5 Prime Instant Exfoliating Facial

A two-in-one ultra-gentle exfoliator that acts as a deeply hydrating facial. This unique gel leaves skin soft, smooth and glowing. Super gentle, eco-certified, mannan particles increase cell turnover, removes embedded impurities, eliminates dry, dead skin cells, minimizes pores and improves texture with zero irritation. Skin is prepared to receive other products which improves penetration and efficacy of all treatments products. The moisture rich formula is perfect for all skin types, especially sensitive. Benefits: Gentle scrub that doesn't irritate even sensitive skin. Improves skin texture and prepares skin to receive other products. Uses eco-certified particles.