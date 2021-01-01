OTIS Class of 67 Sunglasses - One Size - Matte Grey / Grey

Features of the OTIS Class of 67 Sunglasses MINERAL GLASS: Mineral Glass is created from natural elements like sand and soda ash. It?s endlessly recyclable and harmless to humans and animals alike. It?s High resistance to scratching and lack of distortion make it the world?s best lens material. It really does have to be Mineral Glass. 4 BASE LENS CURVE: Lens 'Base Curve' is a measure of the front curvature of the lens. The Higher the number, the greater the curve. 100% UVA/UVB PROTECTION: All OTIS fixed-tint lenses block 100% of harmful UVA, UVB and HEV light to provide superior protection from solar damage causing intraocular melanoma and macular degeneration, as well as reducing eye fatigue and reducing the visible signs of aging, while maintaining True color and depth perception. ECO ACETATE FRAMES: Our Eco-Acetate frame is made from renewable resources widely present in nature. Derived from cotton seeds and plant Matter, the acetate component of this frame is 100% recyclable and 100% biodegradable. These frames Are fully compliant to ISO1870 and have undergone exhaustive tests at specialized laboratories and declAred 100% biodegradable. OTIS Eco-Acetate holds all the asthethical characteristics of traditional acetate but feels warm and silky. VISSOTTICA HINGES WITH STAINLESS STEEL SCREWS: OTIS frames Are produced with High quality 3, 5 and 7 barrel hinges. These premium grade Vissottica brand hinges Are extremely durable and boast 100% corrosion resistance.