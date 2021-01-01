Otis Havana Sunglasses

Founders Oscar and Sheriff-Deenwere given these frames by a collector in King's Cross. He opened with, Do you want to see some treasure?They've updated the classic shape for a more modern appeal, while keeping the1980slook with its heavily chamfered bridge and brow. Subtle and similar; Updated with a gentle trim and shape-up; Brow- and bridge-chamfered, meaning to cut tomake a symmetrical sloping edge; Color: Havana; Designed in London, made from hand-finished Mazzucchelli acetate, and coated for proper UV protection; Size:52mm