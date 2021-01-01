OTIS Skinny Dip Sunglasses - One Size - Black Tort/Cool Grey

Features of the OTIS Skinny Dip Sunglasses Mineral Glass: Mineral glass is created from natural elements like sand and soda ash. It's endlessly recyclable and harmless to humans and animals alike. It's High resistance to scratching and lack of distortion make it the world's best lens material. It really does have to be mineral glass 6 BASE LENS CURVE: Lens 'Base Curve' is a measure of the front curvature of the lens, The Higher the number, the greater the curve 100% UVA/UVB Protection: All OTIS fixed-tint lenses block 100% of harmful UVA, UVB and HEV light to provide superior protection from solar damage causing intraocular melanoma and macular degeneration, as well as reducing eye fatigue and reducing the visible signs of aging, while maintaining True color and depth perception Handmade Acetate Frames: Made with premium quality acetate (originating from renewable resources Wood pulp and cotton fibre) the ideal material for making durable eyewear, Its hue is embedded within the product rather than sprayed onto the surface, retaining colour brightness and preventing peeling and fading, OTIS handmade frames have stainless steel wires injected into the temples for adjustability - a task best performed by an eye cAre professional Vissottica Hinges With Stainless Steel Screws: OTIS frames Are produced with High quality 3, 5 and 7 barrel hinges, these premium grade vissottica brand hinges Are extremely durable and boast 100% corrosion resistance Sizing: 52.5 G?? 23.5 G?? 140 (mm)