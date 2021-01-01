Otter Sea Otter Fishing Weasel Sunset Retro Vintage T-Shirt

Modern, Futurism & Trendy Synthwave, Retrowave, Vaporwave Sunset Geometric Grid Outrun Silhouette Nineties, Eighties & Seventies Style. Awesome Retro Vintage 90s, 80s & 70s Old School Techno Music Graphic Art. Great Idea On Birthday & Christmas. Great idea for animal care taker, zoo keeper and veterinarian. Perfect present for fishermann who love otter fishing. Also great if you like the common otter or the north american river otter. Awesome if you like the weasel like sea otter. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem