MAJORELLE Otto Top in Black. - size S (also in XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Otto Top in Black. - size S (also in XS, XXS) Self: 100% polyLining: 100% nylon. Partial front button closures. Shirred fabric at waist and shoulders. Embroidery detail throughout. Imported. MALR-WS498. MJS420 S20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.