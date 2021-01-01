Ouachita National Forest Vertical Arkansas Oklahoma Premium T-Shirt

Arkansas Oklahoma Ouachita National Forest Vertical design features a campfire graphic, date the forest was created, and a small icon of the USFS Shield. Any camping trip to the woods to hike in the flora and fauna will be better with this! Salute your home forest! Excellent gift for visitors and homesick locals away from home. For other forests in this series, search "SFW-FS9" This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.