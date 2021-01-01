Our Lady of Guadalupe Virgen Maria A-091321 Tank Top

The Catholic Church encourages Devotion & prayer to the saints & mystics for intercession. The Virgin Mary was Assumed into Heaven by Angels., & introduced herself at Lourdes & Fatima. Jesus Taught the Disciples to Pray. Roman Catholic doctrine, Jesus ascended to heaven, Ascension, private revelations, such as Fatima, Lourdes & Guadalupe apparitions say that the Virgin Mary, Mother of God, is also said to have been accepted by angels, Ascension, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem