Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds 20" Spinner Carry-On Luggage Red - Kenneth Cole Reaction Hardside Carry-On

This sturdy Kenneth Cole Reaction spinner is your best mate on your travels. Available in a solid shade, this Out of Bounds ABS carry on is both stylish and functional. Its innovative exterior will flex under pressure to keep your bag free of unsightly dents. You can use the garment restraints and zippered pockets to keep your outfits and essentials from getting tossed about. With 4 multi-directional wheels, this upright spinner luggage bag is easy to move around. Multi-directional 4-wheel spinners allow smooth, 360 degree movement over any rough surface for complete mobility free-weight rolling, relieving any pressure from your arms while on the move. Lightweight construction helps you adhere to airline weight restrictions to avoid unneeded airport fees. Durable ABS hard-shell exterior with fully lined tear-resistant interior and molded corner guards for optimum impact resistance. Fully lined interior main compartment features garment restraint straps to hold your clothes and contents in place and a large zipper accessory pocket. Molded corner guard reinforcements for absorbing and deflecting shock for maximum impact resistance. lid features a large U-shaped zipper pocket allowing for two-sided packing. Features self-repairing coil zippers for long-lasting use. Convenient And Flexible Top And Side Handles Allows For Easy Lifting. Molded side feet allow luggage to stand upright on its side. Sturdy locking retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle conductive for simple, one-handed use.