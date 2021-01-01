Free People Out Of Town Top in Teal. - size M (also in S) Free People Out Of Town Top in Teal. - size M (also in S) Cotton blend. Made in China. Partial hook and eye closure. Split neckline with tie closure. Balloon sleeves with smocked shoulder trim and cuffs. Pleated accents and ruffle trim. Semi-sheer voile fabric with fil coupe striping. FREE-WS3340. OB1344514. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.