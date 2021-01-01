Columbia Outdoor Elements Stretch Pants

Whether you're tackling your favorite trails or jetting to an exotic location these pants will let you do it in comfort and style. Omni-Shield shell: â¢ Specialized, hydrophobic fabric provides water-resistant, stain-resistant protection. â¢ Dries several times faster than traditional fabric. â¢ Retains less moisture than conventional material to stay lighter eve â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 50 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Belt-loop waistband. Comfort stretch panels on waistband sides. Zip fly with button closure. Classic 5 pocket design. Secure-zip pocket on back right. Flap close cargo pocket on left leg. Embroidered branding above back left pocket. 96% nylon, 4% elastane; Lining: 57% recycled polyester, 43% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.