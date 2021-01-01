From columbia
Columbia Outdoor Elements Stretch Pants
Whether you're tackling your favorite trails or jetting to an exotic location these pants will let you do it in comfort and style. Omni-Shield shell: â¢ Specialized, hydrophobic fabric provides water-resistant, stain-resistant protection. â¢ Dries several times faster than traditional fabric. â¢ Retains less moisture than conventional material to stay lighter eve â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 50 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Belt-loop waistband. Comfort stretch panels on waistband sides. Zip fly with button closure. Classic 5 pocket design. Secure-zip pocket on back right. Flap close cargo pocket on left leg. Embroidered branding above back left pocket. 96% nylon, 4% elastane; Lining: 57% recycled polyester, 43% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.