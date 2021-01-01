Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speakers Waterproof Wireless Speaker (Black)

Best Quality Guranteed. Immersive SoundFeaturing unique audio processing, the sound quality of BOOMBOX bluetooth speaker is significantly better across the entire frequency range from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers. It handles crisp treble and mid frequencies excellently without noticeable crackle at max volume. Using DSP technology, dual advanced subwoofers and aluminum passive radiators on each ends boost deep and accurate bass that's true to your music. No exaggeration and distortion. TWS FunctionYou can pair 2 bluetooth speakers for a total of 32 Watts surround sound. The combined output generates full stereo, true-to-life sound. Rugged Cylinder - Shaped HousingMesh fabric provides enough grip to run with this portable speaker in your hands without worry about losing a grip. Both ends have rubberized tips that will prevent slippage when stood up and absorb potential damage and softly cushion the speaker after big falls. So this speaker is perf