Lifetime 12.5' x 8' Outdoor Storage Shed with Assembly

With the Lifetime® 8' x 12.5' Outdoor Storage Shed, your outdoor space will go from drab to fab, offering a dose of style as well as an immense amount of storage to spruce up the yard and more. This durable steel-reinforced shed offers plenty of space for outdoor gear. Interior shelving makes organization easy, while its lockable doors provide security. About the Lifetime 8' x 12.5' Outdoor Storage Shed Constructed with weather-resistant polyethylene plastic, the shed includes a double layer of high-density wall paneling that has been steel-reinforced for added durability. The roof is made to last, thanks to steel trusses, while its high-pitched design helps water and snow slide away and prevent leaks. Scenic windows are made with shatter-resistant polycarbonate and open half-way to allow excellent air flow. An internal latching mechanism allow you to lock the doors for added security. Who Needs a Lifetime Outdoor Storage Shed? Anyone who finds they need extra storage for outdoor gear in a trusted and secure space. Lifetime sheds are designed to withstand the weather while also looking attractive, making it a must-have in many settings. Use the Lifetime outdoor storage shed for sheltering your barbecue grill and equipment during the offseason, your lawnmower and gardening tools when not in use and your hobby equipment, like bicycles, rollerblades, camping gear and fishing poles and tackle box. Storage sheds are also ideal for anyone who lives in a neighborhood overrun by rodents, as they will not be able to penetrate its sturdy construction. It can also serve as a man cave or she shed, for modern men and women who want personal space to accomplish their goals, whether artistic or otherwise. Is Assembly Required with My New Lifetime 8' x 12.5' Outdoor Storage Shed? Yes! When the Lifetime outdoor storage shed arrives at your home, you have to assemble it yourself. Lifetime has designed their storage sheds to be a breeze to put together, so it shouldn't be an issue. Please review the PDF below for more information. A foundation is required (which is not included) for proper functioning and stability of the shed. Please be sure to check your local HOA, zoning laws, ordinances and site dimensions for use and installation requirements of sheds. Please check your local HOA, zoning laws and site dimensions for shed use and installation requirements. Site prep and foundation are required but not included. See link below for more details.