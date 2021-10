The Outer Banks Thong Sandal keeps you ready for any water-related activity day in and day out. Durable leather upper. Thong strap design. Soft textile lining. Dual-density lightweight EVA midsole for cushioning. Durable rubber outsole with Wave-Siping tread. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.