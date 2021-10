Cute present idea for flamingo bird lovers. For anyone who knows that flamingo is the best spirit animal. If you love flamingos, spirituality, yoga and meditation, this is a great purchase for you. If you love cute flamingo and wildlife then this apparel is for you. If you love flamingos, spirituality, yoga and meditation then its perfect. It's great idea for people who loves Flamingo Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem