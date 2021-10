COVERGIRL Ultimate Finish Liquid Powder Make-Up Classic Tan 460, .4 oz Color:Classic Tan (460) Get the beauty of a liquid, a powder and concealer in one makeup! Ultimate Finish glides on effortlessly to cover and conceal where you need it, then dries to the soft finish of a powder. For an ultimate natural look - beautiful and wondrous. It's all you need all in one! Oil & fragrance free,Hypoallergenic,Dermatologically tested