From true religion

True Religion Outline Dolman Zip Hoodie

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The True Religion Outline Dolman Zip Hoodie is the perfect anytime hoodie, whether it's after a workout or just going to run errands. Front zip-closure. Adjustable hood with drawstrings. Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Side hand pockets. Lettering across the sleeves, horseshoe logo at the chest, and cropped hem. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com