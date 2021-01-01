The True Religion Outline Dolman Zip Hoodie is the perfect anytime hoodie, whether it's after a workout or just going to run errands. Front zip-closure. Adjustable hood with drawstrings. Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Side hand pockets. Lettering across the sleeves, horseshoe logo at the chest, and cropped hem. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.