Sonia Kashuk Oval Makeup Blender Sponge - 2pk

Create a beautifully flawless makeup look with ease when you add the Oval Makeup Blending Sponges from Sonia Kashuk™ to your beauty collection. These oval blending sponges feature a soft, cushioned construction that glides smoothly over the skin, whether you're stippling liquid foundation for full coverage, applying a BB cream for a more natural look or setting your face with a translucent powder for a photo-ready finish. You'll love being able to get into the contours around your nose and underneath your eyes, making it easy to achieve an even application. The two-pack is great for keeping one on your vanity and one in your makeup bag, and they're a breeze to clean for long-lasting use.