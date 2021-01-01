Over Ear Wired Headphones Studio Headphones with 50mm Driver Noise Isolation Earcup 35mm 635mm Jack for Computer Laptop Guitar Amp Keyboard Podcast

Wired Over Ear Headphones studio headphones with 50mm Neodymium Magnet deliver warmer sound and smooth top end, which will help instruments (like brass) and vocals sound more life-like, ensure that the high notes are not distorted as well, ideal for DJ digital mixer, monitoring, recording, mixing Detachable Cable, No More AdapterStereo headphones come with a completely detachable standard-sized 6.35mm plug and a 3.5mm plug are included. Ideal for professional audio equipment with TRS and XLR connectors and mobile device/PC/Computer High Protein Headband, Soft Earmuffs, Metal headbandThe over ear headphones is filled with high protein cotton in headband and covered in ultra-soft, lightweight leather. Adjustable metal headband can be stretched to the size you want. Elliptical shape earmuffs perfectly wraps and grips your ears without move easily to prevent music leaks Designed for Stable ConnectionThe HiFi headphones for make sure the