Overall - Tessa - 18 - Also in: 20, 16

The All New Overall is here for your perfect summer outfit. The Overall delivers a smooth and comfortable fit throughout with fitted lines and an effortless rise. Designed with you in mind, the sleek denim style features a 32" inseam with frayed details - perfect for showcasing those new flats. Made with ultra soft, spandex blend fabric, the Overall gives you freedom of movement in a fabric that retains its shape - providing all day comfort and style. Love your body. Fall in Love with The Overall.