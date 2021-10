Arrive a dazzling rockstar in the Norma Kamali Overlapping Sequin Spat Leggings. High waist pull-on leggings. Flair styling with center cut slits. All over sequin details. 95% rayon, 5% spandex. Spot clean, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 24 in Outseam: 45 in Inseam: 34 in Front Rise: 10 1 2 in Back Rise: 14 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size XS (Women's 29). Please note that measurements may vary by size.