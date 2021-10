What it is: An overnight moisturizer that works while you sleep to visibly increase skin's radiance and hydration. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This nourishing formula contains naturally-derived ingredients including encapsulated algae and phytoglycogen, which precisely target pigmentation to help even skin tone. How to use: Massage onto cleansed skin nightly. 1.7 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates,