Pixi Overnight Glow Serum in Beauty: NA. Pixi's Overnight Glow Serum is a concentrated exfoliating gel that helps to reveal a more even & radiant skintone while you sleep. Formulated with 10% Glycolic Acid & Arginine, it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and fade sun spots over time. Enriched with Cucumber & Aloe Vera Extracts to calm skin, while Vitamins A, C & E nourish.. Suitable for all skin types. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens and Gluten. 1.01 fl oz/ 30 ml. In the PM, massage 2 - 3 drops onto cleansed, toned skin before moisturizer. Recommended to use SPF in the daytime, especially when using a product with Glycolic Acid. PIXR-WU5. 82301. Created over 10 years ago and launched in their flagship boutique in Soho, London, Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to its pure, awakening & skin-loving products that create a naturally radiant just had a good night's sleep look. Passionate about skincare, creator Petra Strand creates innovative formulations that are infused with botanicals and beneficial ingredients. Petra has real-world experience as a busy working mother of four, therefore Pixi is truly about multitasking, flaw-fixing, youth-enhancing products for women on-the-go with no time to spare. Pixi's mission is the same now as it was on the first day the Pixi store opened: simply to bring out the natural beauty in all women - to make women look like themselves, only better.