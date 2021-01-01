Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. World time cities around an inner ring. 24 hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Vacheron Constantin calibre 2460 WT/1 automatic movement, containing 27 Jewels, composed of 255 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43.5 mm. Case thickness: 12.6 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, world time, day and night indicator. Overseas World Time Series. Travel watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Vacheron Constantin Overseas World Time Automatic Mens Watch 7700V/110A-B172.