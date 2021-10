This slouchy hoodie is elevated in a lofty yarn that brings sumptuous softness to the cozy, laid-back style. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. 24 1/2" length (size Medium) Drawstring hood Long sleeves Kangaroo pocket 55% cotton, 26% polyester, 11% nylon, 5% wool, 3% spandex Hand wash, dry flat Imported Women's Designer Clothing