Smythe Oversized Blazer in Black 100% wool. Made in Canada. Dry clean only. Double-breasted front button closure. Breast and side flap pockets. Padded shoulders. Buttoned cuffs. Midweight woolen fabric. SMYF-WO73. FA2101A. About the designer: In 2004, Smythe was born when best friends Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe quit their day jobs to fulfill their dream of making great jackets. The luxe Canadian womenswear brand designs flawlessly tailored, contemporary jackets in rich hues, textures and prints. The impeccable menswear tailoring details and iconic silhouettes create wardrobe essentials that are equally novel yet versatile.