Oversized Boyfriend Tee

The Loose Tee is at the foundation of any wardrobe. This oversized tee is the perfect undershirt beneath your fave sweater, sweatshirt or jacket or as the star of the show. The rich green tone gives off a luxury feeling that will keep you looking cool and feeling comfortable all day or night. The lightweight style is made with 100% organic cotton and is going to be your favourite go to tee for casual or dressy looks. Made to elevate your everyday lounging. Our loungewear collection combines the softest organic fabrics with flattering cuts to make your everyday life comfortable and stylish. Whether its weekend wear, work from home wear or workout wear, this collection takes LOUNGE-wear to ANY-wear. Yoga Jeans is more than just a denim brand, it's a lifestyle. Product Features: Tonal stitchSizes: XS to XLMarine is 5'8" and is wearing a size Small Designed in Montreal Ethically made in China