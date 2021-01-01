DENIM x ALEXANDER WANG Oversized Elastic Waist Pant in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS, XXS) DENIM x ALEXANDER WANG Oversized Elastic Waist Pant in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS, XXS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Dry clean only. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Elasticized waist. Split hem. 19.5 at the knee narrows to 18 at the leg opening. DENR-WJ58. 4DC4214029. Renowned for his perpetually evolving recontextualization of the urban uniform, designer Alexander Wang launched Denim x Alexander Wang in 2015. The brand utilizes cutting-edge techniques and hand-finished methods combined with unique wash and dry processes to achieve a special, yet clean and functional new take on denim. Crafted with all the nuances desired by vintage denim enthusiasts and Wang himself, each pair of denim possesses that innate signature Alexander Wang model-off-duty slouch.