Norma Kamali Oversized Jeans Jacket in Black. - size 0 (also in 10, 2, 4, 6, 8) 87% cotton 12% poly 1% spandex. Made in China. Machine wash. Front zipper closure. Front flap pocketsSide seam pockets. Buttoned cuffs. Denim acid wash. Oversized fitItem not sold as a set. NKAM-WO122. ST3214DE015511. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.