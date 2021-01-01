Oversized Plus Ruffle Tunic

Easel Plus Oversized SHORT SLEEVE Mauve Pink and Mushroom brown RUFFLE BOTTOM KNIT TUNIC-OVERSIZED-SLOUCHY SILHOUETTE-FLOWY HEM-ULTRA SOFT-LIGHTWEIGHT-BABY DOLL INSPIRED-PLEAT DETAIL-MODEL HEIGHT 5'10 EASEL is best known for its soft fabrics and ease of wear. Our line is not limited to any specific season or trend, and can be worn year round. Relaxed and loose fitted, our clothes are perfect for all occasions whether a picnic at the beach or a night on the town. At EASEL, we like to imagine a woman cleaning out her closet, and the only pieces remaining are from us. Boutique: We were born bare. Chic Boutique clothing. that is simply worn on the body to accentuate the natural beauty of ourselves.