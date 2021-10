"Power dressing and fashion uniforms," inspire Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga Spring '20 show. Worn on the runway, this mini dress is cut from Prince of Wales checked wool in a dramatic, boxy shape with sharply padded shoulders and a scalloped neckline. Emulate the show styling by wearing yours with patent boots and statement earrings. Shown here with: [Balenciaga Tote id1201281], [Balenciaga Boots id1236789], [Balenciaga Earrings id1119203], [Jennifer Fisher Cuff id1174020].