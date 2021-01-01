This durable and versatile Obermeyer Owen Down Vest has a waterproof DWR ripstop quilting that will last you season after season and plush down insulation to keep things cozy and warm. HydroBlock Classic shell â¢ Lightweight, smooth-faced poly shell moves easily under top layers. â¢ HydroBlock DWR durable water repellent finish for water-resistant protection. â¢ Hydrophobic fibers allow moisture vapor from perspiration to pass for greater breathability. â¢ 40D polyester plain weave. Insulated Fabrication â¢ Engineered quilting keeps insulation in place. â¢ 550 fill power duck down. â¢ Responsible Down Standard certified. Stand collar with soft zipper garage gives you coverage when you need it. Full zip front closure. Sleeveless design provides a wide, natural range of motion. Button-snap hand warmer pockets for keeping your digits toasty and a button-snap chest pocket with metal D-ring for keys and attachments. Quilted baffling reduces cold spots by holding insulation in place. Hydroblock Classic: 100% polyester. Insulation: 100% power duck down. Machine wash, line dry. Imported.