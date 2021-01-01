The Night Owl® Optics 2-Power Fixed-Focus Night Vision Binocular features exceptional performance in a masculine rubberized finish for a comfortable hold. This binocular concentrates on target acquisition and sports 2x magnification, a fixed-focus optic design and a built-in infrared illuminator. It is built to last with an impact-resistant molded thermoplastic lens and a water resistant feature. FEATURES: Fixed-Focus, field view optics with no manual focusing Two better-quality generation-1 image intensifier tubes Adjustable interocular distance centers the dual optical channels precisely over each eye Built-in columnated infrared illuminator for use in complete darkness or to improve target recognition Objective and ocular lenses constructed of high-quality all-glass optics Soft-touch rubberized finish Impact-resistant molded thermoplastic lens housings Padded neck strap SPECS: Magnification: 2x Objective optic design: fixed-focus Lens diameter: 24 mm Resolution: 35 lp/mm on center Spectral Sensitivity: 400 nm to 900 nm Diopter adjustment: +4 to -4 Interocular distance: adjustable from 57 mm to 73 mm Minimum Focal Distance: 19.7’ (6m) Angular Field of View: 30° Field of View at 200’ distance: 107’ wide (61m / 33m) Dimensions: 5.85”L x 5.85”W x 2.50”H Weight, without batteries: 21.9 oz. Power Supply: requires (1) 3-volt Type-123 lithium battery (not included) Battery Life: 40 to 80 hours, depending on infrared usage Infrared Illuminator, built-in Model: NONB2FF