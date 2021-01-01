Owl Whisperer Bird Lover Owner Owls Girl and Boy Tote Bag

Owl Whisperer; That novelty quote will get everyone's attention on to complete their collection of owl themed accessories for her or him Unique vintage night owl design for any owl lover, owner, breeder and fans who loves cute owl quotes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.