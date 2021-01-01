Own the court with the adidas Own The Game 2.0 Basketball Shoes! Regular fit lace-up sneaker. Textile and synthetic uppers. Textile lining and insole. Lightweight impact-absorbing cushioning. Molded TPU heel and non-marking rubber sole. Imported. Please note, sizes listed refer to US sizing, but product shipped may be stamped with additional size conversions. Refer to shoe box sizing for correct US size. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.