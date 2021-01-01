Oxford Drinking Squad Connecticut Craft Beer CT Brewer Party Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Kettletown State Park design of our Beer Brewing themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Gathering fans, this Beer Lover trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10373600034 ways to use this vintage Booze themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Brew inspired look your Get-together addicts will surely love. Perfect for everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.