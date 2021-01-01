Solid & Striped Oxford Tunic in Blue,Pink. - size M (also in L) Solid & Striped Oxford Tunic in Blue,Pink. - size M (also in L) 65% cotton 35% poly. Hand wash cold. Front button closure. Breast pocket. Buttoned cuffs. Shirttail hem. Imported. SLST-WS16. RE21-201SS-R. Solid & Striped was established in New York in November of 2012. Their mission is to design and produce a timeless collection of swimwear and loungewear that is made with the highest quality European and Japanese fabrics available. Each item is defined by an elegant simplicity that makes each piece essential to a classic wardrobe.