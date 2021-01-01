PEAK 10 SKIN OXYGEN Infusing Mask

Specially formulated, OXYGEN Infusing Mask from PEAK 10 SKIN helps provide nourishment to the skin. Many factors have an effect on the appearance of the skin. Dehydration can cause the complexion to appear dull and lifeless. This clear mask contains hyaluronic acid and seaweed extract to help ensure the skin absorbs essential moisture. It also includes a copper peptide complex. The formula is for anyone who would like to enjoy an improved appearance of vitality to the skin. How do I use it: Apply a thin layer of OXYGEN Infusing Mask to the entire face, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water. From PEAK 10 SKIN. Includes: