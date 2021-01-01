Slide into comfort and style sporting the adidas Originals Oyster Jacket. This hooded jacket is perfect for outdoor adventures and pairs well with anything in the wardrobe. The materials allow for a relaxing feel and will be durable for any condition. Vertical signature three-strip designs on arm. Long-sleeved with elasticized cuffs. Branding graphic on back. Logo graphic on left chest. Front zipper closure. Rear zipper pocket. 100% polyester. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 37 1 2 in Sleeve Length: 33 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.