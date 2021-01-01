Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Coral red dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Rolex calibre 3230 automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Oysterlock clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, chronometer. Oyster Perpetual 36 Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: M126000-0007. Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 Automatic Chronometer Coral Red Dial Watch 126000CRLRDSO.