Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 Pink Floral Dial Stainless Steel Bracelet Automatic Ladies Watch 116244PFAO

Stainless steel case with a stainless steel rolex oyster bracelet. Fixed - 18k white gold diamond-set bezel. Pink floral dial with silver-tone hands. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 9 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Case diameter: 36 mm. Round case shape. Oyster concealed clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 Pink Floral Dial Stainless Steel Rolex Oyster Automatic Ladies Watch 116244PFAO.