Stainless steel case with a stainless steel Rolex junbilee bracelet with 18kt yellow gold center links. Fixed 18kt yellow gold diamond-set bezel. Silver dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex calibre 3135 automatic movement with a 50-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 36 mm. Round case shape. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 Silver Dial Stainless Steel and 18K Yellow Gold Jubilee Bracelet Automatic Ladies Watch 116243SSJ.