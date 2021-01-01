Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 Automatic Chronometer Mens Watch 228206-0029

Platinum case with a platinum rolex president bracelet. Fixed platinum bezel. Diamond-paved dial with 8 baguette-cut diamonds and 2 baguette-cut sapphires at 6 and 9 o'clock dial with index and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. day of the week display centered on the 12 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 3255 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made.