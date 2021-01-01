P-807 Textured Pique Pant

Seasonally-perfect in summer white, this pique pull-on ankle pant is an updated version of the classic pull-on ankle that Krazy Larry is known for. Slim, tailored and stylish, this best-selling stretch ankle pant is ready for your next weekend getaway or lunch with the ladies! 60% Cotton / 33% Rayon / 7% Spandex. Pull-on ankle pant. 2 1/2 inch waistband. Textured pique fabric. Inseam: 28 inches. Front rise: 10 inches. Rear rise: 14 inches. Machine wash. Made in the U.S.A. Online and in stores. Style Number: P807.