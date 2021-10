Lend a layer of warmth to your sporty wardrobe with this classic puffer jacket with a '90s-inspired design and a tall, stand collar for extra coverage. 23" length (size Medium) Front zip closure Stand collar Ribbed cuffs and hem Front welt pockets Lined, with 100% polyester fill 100% recycled polyester Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50%