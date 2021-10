Part of the P.E. Nation Baseline Collection, the Stadium short is lightweight & easy-fit short made from 100% organic cotton. Australian activewear label P.E Nation combines tomboy styling and a nod to gym class uniforms of decades past for a unique take on streetwear sensibility crafted from sustainable materials. Content + Care. 100% Organic cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'11" and wearing size Small