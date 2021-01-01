P-? Over Ear Open Back Walnut Wood Planar Magnetic Headphone

DESIGN - P- uses 97mm*76mm ultra-nano double-sided magnetic planar diaphragm unit as the driver, combined with the superior sound characteristics of the black walnut chamber. SOUND - The overall sound direction of P to be very comprehensive: the BASS MIDDLE TREBLE is balanced and flows naturally, sound is free with grand and rich in details, optimized sound layering and transparency. Sound feature: warm, meaty & juicy CLASSIC - In order to make the sound quality play to a more maximum and a more ideal state, P- continues the classic style, chooses the material of premium natural solid walnut wood as a headphone chamber shell and adhere to the traditional craftsmanship. COMFORT - Headband sheathing and earmuffs are made of high protein leather to ensure the earphone is closer to the listener's head and provides better comfort. GUARANTEE - We offer 12-month warranty service. If you have any questions, please free feel to contact us.