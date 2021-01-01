From dodocool

P9 Mini Pocket DAB / FM Digital Radio FM Digital Demodulator with LCD Display Portable MP3 Player TF Card Slot

$36.66
In stock
Ultra-slim pocket FM/DAB+ digital broadcasting receiver with 1.44 inch LCD and built-in full frequency speaker. Built-in 1000mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery, lower power consumption and longer battery life. Intelligent automatic search and automatic saving DAB+/FM radio, no need to bother to search up and down. Can display RDS information, real-time time, channel name and channel text information. Support TF card(Max 32G) MP3 player function. Support the function of mistakenly operating the lock key. Built-in specially designed high-sensitivity rod antenna.

