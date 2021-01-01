P.E Nation Pace Change Legging. - size S (also in XS) P.E Nation Pace Change Legging. - size S (also in XS) Self: 70% recycled poly 30% elastaneContrast Fabric 1: 78% recycled nylon 22% elastane. Elastic waistband. Stretch fit fabric. Contrast paneling. Logo detail. Item not sold as a set. Imported. PENR-WP70. 21PE1G072. P.E Nation is the pioneer of active, fashion, and street rolled into one brand. Each active piece is extremely high performance while also being breathable, smoothing, and lifting. Each collection is thoughtfully curated so that every piece can be worn back many different ways, giving you a plethora of options to style it your way. P.E Nation has infiltrated the athleisure market with wearable, fashion forward sports luxe pieces that can be mixed in with any modern wardrobe.