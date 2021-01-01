Gill Pacer 16 lb (110 mm) Stainless Steel Throwing Hammer, Men's, Gray

Rise to the challenge at your next meet with the Gill® Pacer® 16 lb. Stainless Steel Hammer. Designed to resist rust and corrosion, this hammer is perfect for the wet weather during spring track season. With an included wire and lightweight aluminum handle, this stainless steel hammer gives you what you need to handle the heat of the competition. FEATURES: Stainless steel hammer Designed to resist rust and corrosion Includes wire and lightweight aluminum handle Weight: 16 lb. Size: 110 mm Complies with IAAF® specifications One-year manufacturer’s warranty Model: 738160 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 217-367-8438.